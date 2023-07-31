Xiaomi Poco M6 to Bring Back 5G Support Once Again

Throughout all its versions, including the M5s, the Poco M5 was solely a 4G phone. However, excitingly, the forthcoming Poco M6 will introduce support for 5G – confirmed by Himanshu Tandon, the Country Head of Poco and Xiaomi.

Notably, the M5 was an outlier in the series, as both the M3 and M4 series featured 5G models in their lineups. While the specific chipset that will deliver the next-gen connectivity remains undisclosed at this time.

More specific details regarding the Poco M6 will be unveiled closer to the launch date. Presently, it’s apparent that the phone features a dual camera setup on a flat camera island, which bears a closer resemblance to the M4’s design rather than the M5’s raised visor-style island.

Previously, the Poco M4 5G was released in India in early 2022, priced at around $150 for the 4/64GB variant, and it was available through Flipkart. In contrast, the Poco M5 was introduced later in 2022, with a price tag of $152 for the 4/64GB model.

Considering the M-series is aimed at affordability, situated below the X mid-rangers and F flagships, it is anticipated that the upcoming Poco M6 will stay within the same price segment.

Additionally, given how Poco phones are fairly popular in Pakistan as well, it is highly likely that the Poco M6 series will arrive in the local market as well.

