Is Naseem Shah Switching Allegiances by Signing for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 9?

In an unexpected Twitter exchange, Peshawar Zalmi’s team owner, Javed Afridi, hinted at signing pace sensation Naseem Shah for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Afridi’s comment “InshaAllah” in response to a fan’s speculation about Shah’s potential move has fanned the flames of transfer gossip.

Naseem, who currently plays for Quetta Gladiators, has been rumored to be discontented with his franchise. If Zalmi does manage to secure his signature, this would mark another high-profile acquisition for the Peshawar team, who are gaining a reputation for attracting top talent. Last season, Zalmi made the most significant signing in PSL history by acquiring cricket maestro Babar Azam from the Karachi Kings.

INSHAALLAH — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) August 3, 2023

The addition of Naseem to the Zalmi roster could further bolster their formidable lineup.

Peshawar Zalmi had a rollercoaster ride in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The season started on a high note, as the team, strengthened by the historic signing of Babar Azam from Karachi Kings, showcased impressive form.

Peshawar, known for its potent mix of experience and youthful talent, consistently delivered standout performances throughout the tournament. Their solid batting line-up complemented by an agile bowling attack helped them dominate in many of the fixtures.

Babar Azam, in particular, proved to be a great asset, with his consistent batting form instrumental in many of their victories. Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris were other young star performers for the franchise in the last season.

However, Zalmi faced its fair share of setbacks, including some unexpected defeats, which led to a mid-season struggle. Nevertheless, their resolve saw them through, and they managed to bounce back, securing their spot in the playoffs.

While they couldn’t secure the championship, their performance in PSL 8 served as a testament to Zalmi’s tenacity and potential. It set the stage for the team to come back stronger in the next season, possibly with Naseem Shah as a new addition to their formidable squad.