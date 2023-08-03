Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Peshawar Zalmi Conduct Women’s Cricket Talent Hunt in Islamabad

By Ayna Dua | Published Aug 3, 2023 | 9:13 pm

Zalmi Foundation recently conducted Zalmi Women’s Cricket Camp in Islamabad under Rashid Latif’s supervision to sift through 300 participants and select 20 talented cricketers.

In a significant stride towards promoting women’s cricket in Pakistan, the Zalmi Foundation recently organized the Zalmi Women’s Cricket Camp and Trials in Islamabad. The camp, held in collaboration with Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan and Rawalpindi Women’s University, witnessed an overwhelming response from aspiring women cricketers, with over three hundred participants showcasing their talents.

The trials, conducted under the leadership of former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif, proved to be a platform for exceptional talent to shine. After rigorous evaluations, twenty promising women cricketers were selected. Rashid Latif, highlighting the success of Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation’s commendable efforts in the promotion of cricket, declared the camp as a great initiative to unearth talented female cricketers.

The event’s importance was further emphasized by the presence of esteemed guests, including Balochistan Assembly Speaker, Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani, and Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada. Special guests from the National Commission on the Status of Women, Nilofar Bakhtiar and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Anila Qamar, expressed their delight at the camp’s initiative, believing it will serve as a crucial stepping stone in discovering new talent for Pakistan’s women’s cricket team.

