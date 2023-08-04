Run for Pakistan Marathon to be Held in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore in August

Run for Pakistan, the flagship annual short-marathon event by Sports in Pakistan is to be held this month in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi for male and female athletes and the general public.

The male athletes will participate in 21.5 kilometers long race, female runners will participate in 14 kilometers, and kids of different age groups will run for 7 kilometers and 1 kilometer.

The venues for these runs will be Islamabad Sports Complex, PSB Coaching Center (formerly known as NCC) in Karachi, and Gaddafi Stadium compound in Lahore.

With concerted efforts, increased investment, and a comprehensive strategy, the sports industry could flourish in phases, which will open the door of opportunity for sports enthusiasts and athletes in Pakistan to unleash their potential at national and international levels, building up a positive and soft image of the country worldwide.

CEO of Sports in Pakistan Shoaib Nizami said the enthusiasm for participation in healthy and fitness-related activities, among the general masses has been increasing over the period, which also helps in identifying and promoting the local talent of the country.

“We can create a thriving sports culture in Pakistan by nurturing our athletes and providing them with the necessary resources, infrastructure, and support. Together, let’s celebrate the achievements of our athletes, inspire future generations, and build a brighter future for sports in our country”, he added.

A comprehensive strategy is required based on several elements, such as investing in infrastructure, establishing sports academies and training centers, access to quality coaching, financial support to sportsmen, fostering partnerships with national and international organizations, promoting sports at the grassroots level, and creating a platform for regular competitions.

“These initiatives would result in improved facilities, advanced training programs, more opportunities for international exposure, and a softer and improved image of our country globally”, he added.

“Runners and triathletes affiliated with our agency have participated successfully at international events such as IronMan 70.3 Dubai, Istanbul Marathon, Dubai Marathon, and the Spartan World Championships”, he further stated.

He urged that the concerned authorities, educational institutions, and parents should encourage young talent, participate in sports events, and rally behind athletes representing the country.

“Pakistan possesses immense potential for talented athletes to rise to international prominence. The recognition and success achieved by athletes in events like the Olympics, World Championships, and other prestigious tournaments would inspire generations and shape a culture of sports excellence in Pakistan”, he concluded.