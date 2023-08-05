Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Announces Squad for Asian Volleyball Championship

By Saad Nasir | Published Aug 5, 2023 | 10:52 am

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation has announced a squad of 14 players who will represent the nation in the upcoming Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship. The highly anticipated tournament is set to take place in Iran, from August 19 to 26.

The 14-man squad will be accompanied by a dedicated team of 7 officials, which include local and foreign coaches as well. Bringing a blend of international expertise, the Pakistani team will be guided by a foreign coach and physical trainer hailing from Brazil. Adding to the support staff is a skilled video analyst from Iran, who will contribute to the team’s strategic preparations.

The team is scheduled to embark on their journey to Tehran on August 11.

Here is the 14-man squad:

Mubashar Raza Usman Faryad Ali Afaq Khan Murad Jahan Nasir Ali
Bilal Khan Hamid Yazman Mohammad Kashef Naved Abdul Zaheer Mohammad Hammad
Musawer Khan Murad Khan Farooq Haider Dianat Ali
Pakistan have been drawn alongside South Korea and Bangladesh in Group F. The Men in Green will face Bangladesh in their opening encounter on 20 August before facing South Korea on 21 August.

