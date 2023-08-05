Pakistan Announces Squad for Asian Volleyball Championship

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation has announced a squad of 14 players who will represent the nation in the upcoming Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship. The highly anticipated tournament is set to take place in Iran, from August 19 to 26.

ALSO READ Pakistan Street Child Football Team Qualifies for Final of Norway Cup

The 14-man squad will be accompanied by a dedicated team of 7 officials, which include local and foreign coaches as well. Bringing a blend of international expertise, the Pakistani team will be guided by a foreign coach and physical trainer hailing from Brazil. Adding to the support staff is a skilled video analyst from Iran, who will contribute to the team’s strategic preparations.

The team is scheduled to embark on their journey to Tehran on August 11.

Here is the 14-man squad:

Mubashar Raza Usman Faryad Ali Afaq Khan Murad Jahan Nasir Ali Bilal Khan Hamid Yazman Mohammad Kashef Naved Abdul Zaheer Mohammad Hammad Musawer Khan Murad Khan Farooq Haider Dianat Ali

ALSO READ Squash Star Noorena Shams Exposes PSB for Doing Grave Injustice With Athletes

Pakistan have been drawn alongside South Korea and Bangladesh in Group F. The Men in Green will face Bangladesh in their opening encounter on 20 August before facing South Korea on 21 August.