PIA Flights to UK Likely to Resume in October: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Sunday said that the national flag carrier would likely resume its flight to the United Kingdom in October.

Speaking during the Senate session, the finance minister said that the government has undertaken a number of legislations related to safety and regulation to bring them in line with international aviation standards.

PIA revival of flights to UK in October is likely, InnshaAllah pic.twitter.com/zTjYJLcL6g — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) August 6, 2023

The finance minister said that the legislation, once approved, will pave the way for the revival of the flights to UK. He highlighted that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had a revenue of Rs. 59 billion from its flight operations to the UK which dried up after the ban.

The minister pointed out that due to the grounding of flights, in total, the airline is facing a revenue loss of Rs. 71 billion every year. PIA was banned from flying to European countries in 2020.

Recently, Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also expressed the hope that the national flag carrier would be able to resume its flights to the UK in the next three months, following which flights to EU countries and the US would also be restored.