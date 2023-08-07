2024 Toyota Fortuner Gets More Power and Better Features

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport has undergone a major refresh for the 2024 model year. Although, most of the changes are under the hood.

According to the latest update, Fortuner GR Sport’s 1GD-FTV 2.8 liter inline-four turbodiesel engine has been upgraded to make 221 horsepower (hp) and 550 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. That’s 20 hp and 50 Nm more than the current model.

The 1GD-FTV sends that power to the wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Like the current model, the new Fortuner GR Sport will have a part-time four-wheel drive (4X4) capability.

The new Fortuner GR Sport has no other changes. GR-branded sports seats, key fob, push start button, monotube dampers, brakes, 20-inch wheels, aluminum pedals, and exterior style will be carried over from the current model. Other features include:

Automatic LED headlamps

Synthetic leather upholstery

Powered driver’s seat

4.2-inch multi-info instrument cluster display

A nine-inch touchscreen head unit

Wifi Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto

A powered tailgate with hands-free access

A wireless phone charger

Seven airbags

A panoramic view monitor

Toyota Safety Sense

The SUV will first debut in Thailand, where it will cost the equivalent of Rs. 15.78 million. Despite more features and power, it is still cheaper than the Pakistan-spec Fortuner GR-S variant with less power and equipment.