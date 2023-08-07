Gas Leak Kills Two WASA Employees in Lahore

Two Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) employees, identified as brothers, Honey Masih and Mansoor Masih, lost their lives after being exposed to poisonous gas while working in a manhole at Ghazi Chowk, Lahore.

The brothers entered the manhole for routine cleaning duties. They encountered a deadly release of toxic gas inside the confined space, leading to their untimely demise.

Upon receiving distress calls, rescue teams rushed to the scene. Despite their efforts, the rescuers were unable to save the two workers. The bodies were handed over to their grieving family.

In a separate incident, a mother and her son suffered injuries when the roof of their residence collapsed in Nawan Kot, Lahore. The victims were identified as 46-year-old Kubra and her 26-year-old son, Majid. Rescue 1122 quickly intervened and successfully rescued the trapped individuals.

Both Kubra and Majid were taken to Ganga Ram Hospital for medical attention. The severity of their injuries remains unknown at this time.