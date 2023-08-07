Kech River in Balochistan Claims Lives of Seven Girls

In an unfortunate incident during a picnic near the Kech River in Balochistan, seven young girls lost their lives. As per the Station House Officer (SHO) Turbat Hakeem Baloch, one girl was drowning initially but the others attempted to save her and fell into the river.

The locals came together to recover the bodies and took them to the hospital for necessary procedures before they were handed over to their grieving relatives.

ALSO READ Imam in Peshawar Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Student

The deceased girls were between 10 and 17 years old and have been identified as Fiza bint Zubair, Faiza bint Salim, Mah Tap bint Karim, Dardana bint Naeem, Bushra bint Ghulam, Shirin bint Nasir, and Mah Zeb bint Ashraf. They had gathered at Kech River for a picnic on a holiday.

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Qudous Bizenjo has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. The CM has directed authorities to extend full support to the affected families and ensure that the surviving girls receive the best medical care available.