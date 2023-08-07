Prayer Leader Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Young Student

Police in Tajabad, Peshawar have lodged a case and arrested an imam named Ibrahim for allegedly sexually assaulting a young student.

The five-year-old victim’s father told police that his son’s condition deteriorated after the perpetrator assaulted him in the mosque’s basement. He said he took the kid to a hospital for treatment.

The police said that they are investigating the matter. It is important for parents to keep a close eye on their children as Pakistan is seeing rising cases of sexual assault against them.

In other similar news, the sessions court revoked the interim pre-arrest bail of Muhammad Rashid, who had been accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in March last year. He had been an absconder for some time and was denied bail by the judge, subsequently, he was taken into custody and sent to prison.