Pakistani Hockey Star Hospitalized in India During Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan has suffered a setback as Muhammad Abdullah will not be available for the match against China in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

According to media reports, Muhammad Abdullah has been admitted to a local hospital in Chennai ahead of an important game.

Commenting on the development, the national team coach, Muhammad Saqlain, stated that Abdullah complained of a high fever, which led to his hospitalization.

However, Muhammad Saqlain said that the health condition of Muhammad Abdullah was better than before, and he will be discharged from the hospital by the evening.

It is important to note that the Men in Green will be competing against China in their fourth game of the ongoing event.

The Green Shirts began the campaign with a defeat against Malaysia but secured draws in the second and third matches against Korea and Japan.

This encounter holds immense importance for the team, as a victory will keep their tournament hopes alive. A draw might not be sufficient to qualify for the semifinals.