CD-70’s Price Crosses Rs. 155,000 as Honda Announces Another Price Hike

By Salman Ahmed | Published Aug 5, 2023 | 10:56 am

Atlas Honda, Pakistan’s leading motorcycle manufacturer, has announced a price hike of Rs. 3,000-5,000 for its motorbikes. The new pricing will come into effect from today (5 August 2023).

The price of the popular CD-70 model has been raised by Rs. 3,000, bringing it to Rs. 157,900. The Dream 70 model saw an equivalent price jump, now at Rs. 168,900.

But the highest increase of Rs. 5,000 has been for the Pridor model, taking its new price to Rs. 208,900. The prices for other models like CG-125, CB-125F, and CB-150F have been set at Rs. 234,900, Rs. 390,900, and Rs. 493,900, respectively.

This is not the first price increase by Atlas Honda this year. It has increased motorbike prices six times in 2023.

In March, the company raised the prices of various car models by up to Rs. 1 million, citing a depreciating rupee and increased sales tax as key reasons.

Top-of-the-line Civic model crossed the Rs. 10 million mark following the announcement. This change was officially communicated to authorized dealers via a company-issued circular.


>