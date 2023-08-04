Another Bike Maker to Launch Multiple New Electric Scooters in Pakistan

The soaring car, bike, and fuel prices have opened the floodgates for electric two-wheelers in Pakistan.

Earlier, a Lahore-based Pakistani startup known as Evee launched the C1 electric scooter. Soon after that, Super Star followed suit with a teaser of an electric scooter of its own. Last month, Metro launched the E8S Pro which competes with the C1 Pro electric scooter.

According to the latest update from Horsepower Pakistan, another bike maker, New Asia, is planning to launch two new electric scooters in Pakistan.

For now, the details of the scooters are scarce. Although, the scribe hinted that these electric mopeds will have 1000-to-1500-watt electric motors coupled with dry acid batteries.

Both scooters will have different performance figures, with one targeting economy buyers, and the other targeting enthusiasts with apt purchasing power.

Video Courtesy: Horsepower Pakistan

The report also speculates that the scooters will be priced between Rs. 260,000 and Rs. 320,000, depending on their specifications. The arrival of these scooters could enhance competition between the new electric mopeds.