Rare Indus River Dolphin Shot Dead in Balochistan

By Asma Sajid | Published Aug 8, 2023 | 12:08 pm

A rare Indus River dolphin (Platanista gangetica minor) fell victim to unidentified assailants in Balochistan, as revealed on Sunday.

A spokesperson from the Sindh Wildlife Department disclosed that the dolphin had strayed into the Gannang Regulator, Balochistan, via the Kirthar Canal connected to the Indus River from Sukkur.

The Irrigation Department notified the wildlife officials upon discovering the deceased dolphin.

Characterized by their blindness and distinct snouts with two rows of sharp teeth, Sindh’s Indus river dolphins are classified as an endangered and vulnerable species.

As one of the four freshwater dolphin species confronting multiple threats worldwide, including unsustainable fishing, entanglement, canal stranding, and discharge of untreated industrial waste into rivers, they face a precarious situation.

These mammals have evolved to rely on echolocation, a form of sonar, for navigation due to their visual impairment.

Once teeming in the Indus River, the blind dolphin population dwindled due to reservoirs, dams, and barrages built for agricultural needs. The regrettable incident has sparked renewed calls for comprehensive conservation efforts to safeguard these dolphins and their diminishing habitats.

