Pfizer Announces Multiple Remote Jobs in Pakistan

Pfizer, a global pharmaceutical leader, has announced multiple job opportunities, including remote positions, for ambitious professionals in Pakistan.
With a history of manufacturing medicines, joining Pfizer means enhancing your medical career and contributing to improving health and well-being on a monumental scale.
General Criteria
- Relevant degrees for the desired position.
- Demonstrable academic achievements, especially in the pharma sector.
- Prior roles in pharmaceutical or similar industries (specific to certain positions).
- Technical acumen combined with problem-solving skills.
- Effective communication, and teamwork skills.
- A genuine drive to push the boundaries in healthcare.
Documents Required
- Detailed and updated CV.
- All your relevant degrees and certificates.
- Additional qualifications that highlight your expertise.
- Letters from past roles, showing your contributions.
- A cover letter on why Pfizer is your ideal next step.
Job Vacancies
Operator (Karachi)
- Matric (Science)/FSc/DAE
- 0-1 year of Pharmaceutical experience.
- Good understanding of GMP.
- Ability to operate and troubleshoot machines and tools.
- Good understanding of EHS, and Quality standards.
- Computer knowledge of Excel/MS Word.
Click here to apply for this position.
Health Representative (Remote)
- Science graduate, preferably in pharmacy.
- Fresh graduate with a maximum of up to 6 years of pharmaceutical sales experience
Click here to apply for this position.
Technical Operator (Karachi)
- Matric/Inter/DAE/B.Tech
- Bachelor’s degree.
- Pharmaceutical production experience
Click here to apply for this position.
Biopharma Quality Lead – Manager (Remote)
- Bachelor’s degree required.
- 5+ years of relevant experience with a minimum of 3 years experience in pharma.
- Understand the fundamentals of the pharmaceutical industry, regulatory requirements, and risk management.
- Fluent in English and other languages if required.
- Strong networking and negotiation skills.
- Proven ability to influence without authority, a wide range of senior stakeholders.
- Experience in audits and inspections.
- Experience in aligning senior stakeholders and facilitating conflict.
- Local operating experience.
- Experience working across cultures and multiple time zones.
- Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills and a proven ability to prioritize and work independently to complete quality work on a timely basis
- Understand the fundamentals of drug safety and risk management (e.g. Adverse Event reporting) and/or data privacy processes.
- Team collaboration spirit, with a strong ability to work as a single driver and contributor.
- Strong written and oral communication skills with a focus on issue understanding and resolution.
- Demonstrated strategic thought leadership & ability to drive transformation.
- Experience in project management and facilitating cross-functional initiatives via indirect leadership.
- Ability to work effectively and collaboratively with global and regional teams.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Strong business acumen.
- Experience in commercial operations, safety, compliance, sales, and marketing.
- Experience with the assigned market(s).
- Experience in BQ services and scope.
- Proficient in common technical tools (e.g. Microsoft Office)
Click here to apply for this position.
How to Apply
- Click one of the links above, which will direct you to the career section of Pfizer’s website.
- Thoroughly read the eligibility criteria and press apply.
- Fill in the online application, ensuring accuracy throughout.
- Upload all necessary documents listed above.
- Once submitted, keep an eye on your email and other communication mediums for a response from Pfizer’s HR.