Pfizer Announces Multiple Remote Jobs in Pakistan

Pfizer, a global pharmaceutical leader, has announced multiple job opportunities, including remote positions, for ambitious professionals in Pakistan.

With a history of manufacturing medicines, joining Pfizer means enhancing your medical career and contributing to improving health and well-being on a monumental scale.

ALSO READ Govt Planning to Revise Motor Third-Party Insurance Policy

General Criteria

Relevant degrees for the desired position.

Demonstrable academic achievements, especially in the pharma sector.

Prior roles in pharmaceutical or similar industries (specific to certain positions).

Technical acumen combined with problem-solving skills.

Effective communication, and teamwork skills.

A genuine drive to push the boundaries in healthcare.

Documents Required

Detailed and updated CV.

All your relevant degrees and certificates.

Additional qualifications that highlight your expertise.

Letters from past roles, showing your contributions.

A cover letter on why Pfizer is your ideal next step.

Job Vacancies

Operator (Karachi)

Matric (Science)/FSc/DAE

0-1 year of Pharmaceutical experience.

Good understanding of GMP.

Ability to operate and troubleshoot machines and tools.

Good understanding of EHS, and Quality standards.

Computer knowledge of Excel/MS Word.

Click here to apply for this position.

Health Representative (Remote)

Science graduate, preferably in pharmacy.

Fresh graduate with a maximum of up to 6 years of pharmaceutical sales experience

Click here to apply for this position.

Technical Operator (Karachi)

Matric/Inter/DAE/B.Tech

Bachelor’s degree.

Pharmaceutical production experience

Click here to apply for this position.

Biopharma Quality Lead – Manager (Remote)

Bachelor’s degree required.

5+ years of relevant experience with a minimum of 3 years experience in pharma.

Understand the fundamentals of the pharmaceutical industry, regulatory requirements, and risk management.

Fluent in English and other languages if required.

Strong networking and negotiation skills.

Proven ability to influence without authority, a wide range of senior stakeholders.

Experience in audits and inspections.

Experience in aligning senior stakeholders and facilitating conflict.

Local operating experience.

Experience working across cultures and multiple time zones.

Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills and a proven ability to prioritize and work independently to complete quality work on a timely basis

Understand the fundamentals of drug safety and risk management (e.g. Adverse Event reporting) and/or data privacy processes.

Team collaboration spirit, with a strong ability to work as a single driver and contributor.

Strong written and oral communication skills with a focus on issue understanding and resolution.

Demonstrated strategic thought leadership & ability to drive transformation.

Experience in project management and facilitating cross-functional initiatives via indirect leadership.

Ability to work effectively and collaboratively with global and regional teams.

Strong analytical skills.

Strong business acumen.

Experience in commercial operations, safety, compliance, sales, and marketing.

Experience with the assigned market(s).

Experience in BQ services and scope.

Proficient in common technical tools (e.g. Microsoft Office)

Click here to apply for this position.

How to Apply