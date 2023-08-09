Captain Maria Khan Calls Pakistani Women Footballers ‘Deadly Athletes’

Captain Maria Khan has highlighted the untapped potential of the Pakistan women’s football team, declaring them ‘deadly athletes’ as compared to other countries.

In a recent interview, Maria Khan, the captain of Pakistan’s women’s football team, expressed her belief in the unearthed potential of footballers in the country.

Despite the lack of a consistent domestic football setup, Maria Khan expressed awe at her team’s international performance, branding their potential ‘scary’.

According to Maria Khan, the absence of a dedicated professional structure and irregular domestic competitions has not deterred these spirited players. Hence, she envisions an even more formidable team once they access full-time football and a competitive ecosystem.

Maria Khan went on to claim that she has not witnessed similar talent and dedication for the game in any other country she has been to. She declared Pakistani footballers unparalleled.

In a positive development, the PFF has agreed to send the women’s football team for a tournament in Saudi Arabia opening up a stage for the players to showcase their potential, in which Maria Khan and all the football enthusiasts have a staunch belief.