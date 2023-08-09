PCB Chairman Invites Cricket Associations to Resolve Domestic Cricket Issues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is taking a significant step to reshape the domestic structure for the 2023-24 season by consulting all relevant stakeholders.

The PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, will hold a meeting with presidents of all regional cricket associations today to discuss the upcoming season, which is facing challenges.

After reinstating the 2014 constitution earlier this year, domestic cricket will now be played under the 2014 rules instead of the 2019 constitution, which involved six teams.

Earlier this month, the newly appointed PCB Management Committee held a crucial meeting in Lahore to discuss team inclusion and the use of Duke balls.

The three former captains, Rashid Latif, Mohammad Hafeez, and Misbah-ul-Haq, who attended the meeting, failed to reach a decision on these critical matters.

It was reported that all three former players expressed their disapproval of using Duke balls in domestic cricket, preferring the utilization of Kookaburra balls.

Misbah-ul-Haq, who assumed the position of head of the Management Committee last month, advocated for the inclusion of eight regions in the domestic season.

Mohammad Hafeez suggested involving six regions, while Rashid strongly supported the inclusion of a significant 16 regions in First-Class cricket this year.

Notably, Rashid Latif also emphasized the importance of incorporating the Sialkot region in the upcoming edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scheduled for September.