Fawad Alam Leaves Pakistan Cricket for Good to Play in the US

Veteran Pakistani cricketer, Fawad Alam has decided to shift to the United States of America (USA) and embark on a new cricketing journey.

As per media reports, the 37-year-old cricketer is gearing up to grace the fields of the Minor League Cricket (MLC) T20 as a pivotal player for the Chicago Kingsmen.

The move by the left-hander exemplifies a trend among cricketers who have opted to shift their playing base from Pakistan to the USA, aiming to revitalize their careers.

The roster of such players includes Saif Badar, Mohammad Mohsin, Hammad Azam, and Sami Aslam, who recently shifted to the USA for a cricketing career.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fawad Alam last represented the national team during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which concluded in a draw.

Subsequently, the middle-order batter found himself sidelined during the three-match Test series against England and the two-match Test series against New Zealand.

Providing insight into his exclusion from the side, Mohammad Wasim commented, “He could not perform well in the previous three series, which is why we selected Saud Shakeel.”

Fawad represented Pakistan in 19 Tests, scoring 1,011 runs at an average of 38.88 and a strike rate of 46.58, including five centuries and two half-centuries.