Australia Announces Possible Squad for World Cup 2023

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced a preliminary squad for the upcoming World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in October-November in India.

The 18-member preliminary squad is largely a continuation of the setup that defeated the Rohit Sharma-led India 2-1 on their home soil earlier this year.

According to the cricket authority in Australia, Pat Cummins will lead the side in the marquee event, with newcomers Aaron Hardie and Tanveer Sangha included in the squad.

Pat Cummins will lead the pace attack alongside experienced bowlers, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, with Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green as all-rounders.

David Warner and Travis Head are included as top-order batters, with Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell comprising the middle-order batting unit.

Leg-break spinner, Adam Zampa, slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Ashton Agar, and young spinner, Tanveer Sangha will be part of the spin bowling department.

Here is the complete preliminary squad for the World Cup and the five-match ODI series against South Africa.