Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited Gets A New Name

Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited (PSX: SAPL) has decided to change its name to Hoechst Pakistan Limited, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has in its meeting, considered and approved to change the name of the Company from “Sanofi Aventis Pakistan Limited” to “Hoechst Pakistan Limited”, subject to applicable corporate and regulatory approvals and completion of necessary legal formalities under applicable laws,” the filing stated.

According to the filing, the Registrar of Companies has issued name availability confirmation in respect of “Hoechst Pakistan Limited”.

“Please note that this proposed change of name will not have any impact on the principal line of business of the Company and is being carried out in accordance with the terms of Share Purchase Agreement executed between Sanofi Foreign Participations B.V (Sanofi) and an Investor Consortium comprising of Packages Limited, IGI Investments (Private) Limited and affiliates of Arshad Ali Gohar Group. The Investor Consortium acquired the entire 52.87% shareholding of Sanofi held in the Company in April 2023 in accordance with the terms of Share Purchase Agreement,” the filing further explained.

According to SAPL, the proposed name encapsulates the rich legacy of the Company since making its footprint in Pakistan. The Company was incorporated in 1967, started manufacturing pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals in 1972, and went public in 1977.