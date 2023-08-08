This New Website Lets You Search All Federal Laws of Pakistan

The Prime Minister of Pakistan has launched a new website that lets you look up all the federal laws, allowing for easy access. The website is called Pakistan Code and it also has Android and iOS apps. The iOS app is in the beta version for now.

The key purpose of Pakistan Code is to make federal laws accessible to the general public, judges, lawyers, litigants, law students, and researchers, anywhere, anytime via any device they have.

The list of laws you can search includes criminal laws, medical laws, civil laws, and many others. You can also go back over half a century in history to search for older laws. At present, the website contains 943 Federal Laws starting from 1839 to date.

The website also includes The Constitution of Pakistan, Rules of Business, and more. The app contains a QR Code for prompt traceability of Federal Laws. It has watermarked, proofread, and reviewed laws as well.

Cyber security measures have also been taken in accordance with the directions of NTISB to prevent cyber-attacks.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Parliamentary Secretary Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, and Secretary Law Raja Naeem Akbarfor for their work on the Pakistan Code website and apps.

He also said that the launch of the Pakistan Code app is a historic moment paving the way for the digitization of laws in Pakistan.