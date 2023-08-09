Gmail Will Now Translate Your Emails on Phones Too

Machine translation has long been a fundamental feature within Gmail’s desktop version, but this capability has been notably absent from the smartphone app, which has lacked several advanced functions.

When attempting to translate an email on the mobile app, users have typically resorted to copying the email and pasting it into Google Translate. Fortunately, this cumbersome process is about to become obsolete, as Gmail is, at last, introducing integrated email translations to its mobile application.

Google has recently revealed through its Workspace Updates blog that it has incorporated native translation into the Gmail smartphone app. The process is straightforward: when you open an email composed in a different language, the app will suggest translating the email’s content for you.

Just like Google Translate, Gmail will autonomously recognize the language in which the email has been composed and proceed to provide a translation to the best of its capabilities. For now, the app supports 100 languages for translations, the same as the desktop version of Gmail.

If the automatic translation option doesn’t appear for you, you can always do it manually through the three-dot menu. Moreover, if you do not require translation for specific languages, you can turn the feature off through settings. Similarly, you can designate languages that you always want the app to translate.

Native translation for Gmail is being rolled out to smartphones around the globe, but it may take up to two weeks before it reaches your device.

Via: Android Police