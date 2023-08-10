Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Aaqib Javed Sparks New Debate by Rating Zaman Khan Above Naseem Shah

Published Aug 10, 2023

Aaqib Javed has sparked a new cricketing debate by praising and rating Zaman Khan higher than Naseem Shah in ODI cricket.

In an interview, Aaqib Javed praised the white-ball skills of Zaman, ranking him above Naseem Shah and hailing him as a premier death-ball bowler in the world.

The former pacer highlighted the exceptional abilities of Zaman observed during his time in Canada, asserting his superiority in white-ball cricket over Naseem Shah.

“We have recently been in Canada, and I think he is one of the best death-ball bowlers in the world right now. I rate him higher than Naseem in white-ball cricket,” said Aaqib.

Aaqib Javed stated that Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Zaman should be the primary bowlers for white-ball matches, with Naseem Shah having a slightly lesser role.

It’s important to mention that the Kashmir-born cricketer has represented Lahore Qalandars in the last two seasons and has been exceptional, particularly during death overs.

On the other hand, Naseem Shah has established himself as an integral part of the national side across all three formats, displaying brilliant bowling performances.

Responding to a question regarding all-rounder, Aaqib commented, “I haven’t seen Faheem progress that well, he was with me recently. The focus should be on finding an all-rounder; if not, then you will struggle.”

