Islamabad’s ‘Perfect’ Food Safety Standards Exposed in Massive Operation

The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) carried out inspections on 427 food points throughout the city in July.

The results have raised concerns and cast doubts over the previously held reputation of Islamabad’s exemplary food hygiene standards.

ALSO READ HEC Announces Best Teacher Awards

Surprisingly, among the numerous food points assessed, only one was found to be compliant with IFA’s hygiene standards. A total of 12 food points were sealed due to severe violations that posed risks to public health.

Substandard items, including chicken, meat, cold drinks, milk, yogurt, and oil, were disposed of to prevent their entry into the food supply chain.

The majority of food points, a concerning 402 in total, received directives from the IFA to enhance their hygiene practices.

ALSO READ Islamabad Bans Airhorns on Independence Day

Normally, Islamabad’s food hygiene standards have been held as an example for the entire nation. However, this recent series of findings has raised serious questions about the consistency and effectiveness of the city’s food safety enforcement.

As the IFA takes steps to address these issues and improve food hygiene across the city, consumers and authorities alike hope for a swift resolution to ensure the well-being of residents and the reputation of Islamabad’s food industry.