Islamabad Bans Airhorns on Independence Day

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 10, 2023 | 2:39 pm

The federal administration has banned the use of airhorns within Islamabad on Independence Day (August 14).

According to an official tweet from the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner’s Office, the decision is intended to prevent noise pollution, as the Independence Day celebrations have a tendency to get raucous.

The federal government enacted section 144 on the use of blow horns and airhorns in Islamabad on August 14. This means that those using such items on Independence Day can face jail time.

Due to mounting concerns over public disturbances caused by horns, the Court of Judicial Magistrate Malir has announced a ban on the sale and purchase of airhorns within Karachi.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of Shrafi Goth and Sachal have received instructions to rigorously enforce this ban. The court’s directive emphasizes the necessity of restricting the sale and use of horns, particularly on August 14.

>