Singapore Airlines Announces More Flights to Dubai

To meet the growing demand for travel, Singapore Airlines will be increasing its service between Dubai and Singapore.

Starting 31 March 2024, the airline will fly four times a week, with a total of 11 flights between the two cities. It is more than the number of flights offered before the pandemic.

Speaking about the expansion, Joann Tan, Senior Vice President of Marketing Planning at Singapore Airlines, remarked that travelers can now plan their trips with the airline’s new Northern Summer schedules.

According to the details, travelers can book their tickets at a starting price of AED 1,965 via Singapore Airlines’ official website.

For those unfamiliar with Singapore, it is a destination known for its dynamic cityscape, symbolic places such as Chinatown and Little India, as well as architectural wonders like the Marina Bay Sands complex.

Singapore is undoubtedly a destination to consider for future travel. Dubbed as Asia’s premier gateway, it is a vibrant and cosmopolitan city with a rich history and culture.