Cambridge Announces AS and A Level Results

Cambridge International AS- and A-level results have been announced, with more than 237,000 students across 135 countries, including Pakistan, receiving their grades.

These globally recognized qualifications are primarily pursued by students in international and private schools. Remarkably, the organization reported a notable surge in this year’s exam entries, totaling 559,000, marking a 14 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Cambridge underscored that the standards for this year’s exams have been reinstated to match those of 2019, prior to the adjustments made during the pandemic. The board took into careful consideration the disruptions caused by Covid-19 when establishing the grade boundaries for this year’s assessments.

While specific details about the students’ performance remain undisclosed, Rod Smith, the Group Managing Director for International Education at Cambridge, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the students for their diligent efforts in attaining these results.

He acknowledged the remarkable resilience demonstrated by these students over the past few years, as they steadfastly pursued their education despite challenges. Smith emphasized that these qualifications provide students with the confidence that they have cultivated the necessary skills for their future endeavors, enabling them to embrace upcoming opportunities with assurance.

Furthermore, Smith extended his gratitude to the dedicated educators and schools affiliated with Cambridge, recognizing their unwavering commitment and profound dedication to education, which significantly contributed to the achievements of their students.

Anticipating the continuation of this trend, Cambridge International is poised to unveil its iGCSE results on the forthcoming date of August 16th.