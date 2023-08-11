How to Obtain Police Character Certificate?

Traveling abroad, pursuing job opportunities in foreign organizations, and immigration often necessitate a Police Character Certificate, an essential document that attests to an individual’s moral standing and conduct.

In the past, acquiring such a certificate was a time-consuming step, not only for citizens but also for the police. However, Islamabad Police has taken a proactive step towards simplifying the process.

ALSO READ Never-Seen-Before Crowd at Passport Offices as Record Pakistanis Want to Leave Country

Police Facilitation Center, popularly known as Police Khidmat Markaz, operated by Islamabad Police, has introduced a time-efficient procedure for obtaining a Police Character Certificate.

Here is your step-by-step guide to obtaining a Police Character Certificate in Islamabad.

Visit Police Khidmat Markaz:

Applicants are required to visit the Police Khidmat Markaz, situated at Sector F-6/1.

Alternatively, they can also visit H-11 Police Lines or their nearest Police Station for the application process.

Essential Documents:

To initiate the process, applicants need to present the following documents:

Original CNIC/B-Form and Passport Original and copy of Passport, CNIC/B-Form, and Affidavit (if the applicant has no Islamabad address at CNIC) Authority Letter (If applicant is abroad). The authority letter should either carry the stamp of the relevant Embassy or be attested by a reputable Gazetted person who is known to the applicant. Applicant Photograph An Affidavit from the person who has been granted authority by the Applicant. The affidavit must mention the duration of the applicant’s stay. Passport last Exit page Photocopy The Application Process can also be submitted by a blood relative (brother, father, mother, sister, etc.) who has been granted authority by the Applicant, along with the authority letter.

ALSO READ Pakistani Expat Wins Gold Coins Worth Nearly Rs. 4 Million in Dubai

Turnaround Time:

One of the most notable improvements in the new process is the reduced processing time. Applicants can expect to receive their Police Character Certificate within 3 working days from the date of application.

After the completion of the 72-hour processing period, applicants can collect their Police Character Certificate, ready to serve its purpose for international travel, employment, or immigration requirements.

This information has been obtained from Islamabad Police’s website.