Shahnawaz Dahani Likely to be Reprimanded for Controversial Tweet

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to take action against the national pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, for criticizing journalists and the Selection Committee.

As per media reports, the legal team within the PCB is expected to decide what action to take against the Sindh-born fast bowler for raising questions about journalists.

Yesterday, Dahani questioned his exclusion from the list of Pakistani pacers by Rashid Latif and expressed his disappointment at not being considered by selectors.

Dahani responded to the list by expressing his disappointment over not being mentioned in a statistical comparison of Pakistani List-A pacers by the former cricketer.

The controversy erupted in the media after the former pacer Aaqib Javed rated Zaman Khan a better fast bowler than Naseem Shah, which drew severe criticism.

In response to this, Rashid highlighted the statistics of top bowlers, including Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, and Zaman Khan.

The 25-year-old pacer took to his Twitter handle to voice his concerns over the list of bowlers, questioning whether his contributions had gone unnoticed.

Dahani shared his remarkable record of 56 wickets in just 31 matches, boasting an impressive average of 24.35 and an economy rate of 5.65 in List A cricket.

However, later, the right-arm pacer deleted the tweet that he had posted in response to the list of bowlers posted by Rashid Latif.