Former Pakistan wicket-keeper, Zulqarnain Haider has entered politics after his spiritual leader predicted that his favorite leader would become the next Prime Minister.

According to media reports, Zulqarnain Haider has joined the Pakistan People’s Party, considering Bilawal Bhutto the most capable leader among the current politicians.

Expressing his admiration for Bilawal Bhutto, the former cricketer said that the young politician has the ability to lead the country toward prosperity and happiness.

The right-handed batter further added that his spiritual leader, Shah Shams Tabriz, has predicted that Bilawal Bhutto will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Last year, Zulqarnain alleged that Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani were involved in match-fixing during their time in power from 2008 to 2013.

The former wicket-keeper had accused Yousaf Raza Gillani of fixing Pakistan’s semi-final of the 2011 World Cup against India, which was played on March 30 at Mohali.

Zulqarnain Haider had mysteriously left the national team during the South Africa series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) back in 2010, which caused controversy.

The Lahore-born wicket-keeper returned to the domestic circuit but failed to regain a spot in the national setup.