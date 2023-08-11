Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Zulqarnain Haider Joins PPP After Claiming They Sold World Cup Semi-Final to India

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 11, 2023 | 4:39 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper, Zulqarnain Haider has entered politics after his spiritual leader predicted that his favorite leader would become the next Prime Minister.

According to media reports, Zulqarnain Haider has joined the Pakistan People’s Party, considering Bilawal Bhutto the most capable leader among the current politicians.

ALSO READ

Expressing his admiration for Bilawal Bhutto, the former cricketer said that the young politician has the ability to lead the country toward prosperity and happiness.

The right-handed batter further added that his spiritual leader, Shah Shams Tabriz, has predicted that Bilawal Bhutto will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Last year, Zulqarnain alleged that Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani were involved in match-fixing during their time in power from 2008 to 2013.

ALSO READ

The former wicket-keeper had accused Yousaf Raza Gillani of fixing Pakistan’s semi-final of the 2011 World Cup against India, which was played on March 30 at Mohali.

Zulqarnain Haider had mysteriously left the national team during the South Africa series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) back in 2010, which caused controversy.

The Lahore-born wicket-keeper returned to the domestic circuit but failed to regain a spot in the national setup.

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>