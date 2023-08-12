Pakistan Will Not Get Special Treatment for World Cup 2023: Indian Authorities

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has denied providing special security during the upcoming World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India.

In response to the request from Pakistan to make strict security arrangements, the ministry stated that the Men in Green are as important to them as other participants.

An official spokesperson from the Ministry of External Affairs has stated that the state will provide proper security to the arch-rivals whenever and wherever it is required.

Earlier this week, the government of Pakistan decided to send the Men in Green to India to participate in the upcoming marquee event in October-November.

An official mentioned that Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not hinder the fulfillment of its international sports-related obligations.

Last month, Shehbaz Sharif had formed a committee to thoroughly assess matters, including security situations, and deliberate on the participation of the team in the World Cup.

The 14-member committee, led by former Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, submitted a report to the Prime Minister last week after their meeting in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that the arch-rivals will come face-to-face on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.