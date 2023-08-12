PFF Officially Requests PSB to Hold Pakistan’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier in Lahore

The PFF Normalization Committee held a meeting with Dr. Asif Tufail, the Director General of Sports Board Punjab, to secure a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

According to media reports, the two-member delegation has requested the SBP DG to provide the Punjab Stadium for hosting the Qualifiers against Cambodia on 17 October.

It is also reported that the Normalization Committee is awaiting a response from the Pakistan Sports Board regarding its request to utilize Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

In an interview, Shahid Khokhar, a member of the NC, said that this is a golden opportunity for Pakistan to boost the sport as it will enhance the image of the country.

Earlier this week, PFF NC Chairman, Haroon Malik, said that PFF will approach the government to secure the venue. If that is not possible, they will need to explore other options.

Haroon Malik added that the first priority for the federation is to host the match in Pakistan if the venue meets FIFA and Asian Football Confederation’s demanding criteria.

According to media reports, the PFF NC has shortlisted Punjab Stadium in Lahore and Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad as the two possible venues for the all-important clash.

People Sports Complex and KPT Stadium in Karachi are also being looked at as alternative venues for the blockbuster encounter, which is set to take place on 17 October.