‘Prince of Phool Nagar’ Faheem Ashraf Gets Engaged in a Grand Ceremony [Video]

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf has embarked on a special journey as he got engaged last night in a glorious event.

Pakistani all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf, added a joyful chapter to his life with his engagement on 11th August, a Friday that brimmed with celebrations. The event, graced by his near and dear ones, painted a picture of joy and togetherness.

ALSO READ Pakistan Will Not Get Special Treatment for World Cup 2023: Indian Authorities

New groom😂❤️

Rana Faheem Ashraf pic.twitter.com/UgTXwfQqTF — Kiran Batool🏏RIZBAR ST❤️ (@batool8918) August 12, 2023

As the news of his engagement reverberates, Faheem Ashraf’s career is on a parallel high. His recent inclusion in the ODI squad for the Afghanistan series, slated to take place in Sri Lanka, sets the stage for an exhilarating comeback on the international scene. The timing could not be more perfect, as the series precedes the much-anticipated Asia Cup.

ALSO READ Pakistani Weightlifter Usman Rathore Eyes Medal At Asian Games

As Faheem Ashraf is ready to take significant strides forward in both his professional and personal life, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his exceptional skills on the field and wish him the flourishing of this new chapter in his life off the field.