Pakistani Weightlifter Usman Rathore Eyes Medal At Asian Games

Renowned Pakistani weightlifter, Usman Amjad Rathore, has his sights set on securing a medal at the highly anticipated Asian Games 2023, scheduled to be held in China next month.

Competing in the challenging 109 kg category, Usman Amjad’s aspiration is to represent and win gold for his nation. He has dedicated himself to rigorous training sessions, fine-tuning his skills with unwavering determination.

In a recent interview, Usman highlighted the pivotal role of his training regimen, consistently pushing himself to lift 80 percent of his target weight during meticulously planned sessions.

This commitment reflects his dedication to achieving and maintaining peak physical condition for the grand stage of the Games.

Acknowledging the formidable competition that awaits him, Usman remains resolute in his commitment to giving his utmost in the face of these challenges.

Despite achieving a commendable Silver medal at the 2015 Commonwealth Championship, Usman expressed his disappointment in the government’s lack of financial recognition for his accomplishments.

This highlights a common issue in Pakistan where athletes often struggle with financial support and recognition, despite their significant contributions to the nation’s pride and reputation on the international stage.