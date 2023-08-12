Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar Nominated as Caretaker PM Ahead of General Elections

An agreement has been reached between Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and Opposition Leader, Raja Riaz, to appoint Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as the caretaker PM of the interim setup.

According to the details, both the PM and Opposition Leader held a final meeting at the PM House to discuss the appointment of this key position.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz and Raja Riaz have signed and forwarded their advice to the President.

Anwar ul Haq Kakar has been serving as Senator since March 2018. He clinched his Senate seat as an independent candidate from Balochistan in the 2018 General Elections. He was officially sworn in as a Senator on 12 March 2018.

Prior to this, Kakar made headlines by co-founding the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).