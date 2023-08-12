Instagram Now Lets You Create Reels, Posts, and Carousels with Friends

Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter are always in a race to introduce new features and now we are getting yet another upgrade as part of this competition. Instagram is now making it easier to create posts with multiple users.

Collabs

The Meta-owned social media platform is rolling out Collabs, which lets four people co-create Reels, Posts, or Carousels. You can now invite a maximum of three users to collaboratively create such content.

Even those with private accounts, where profile visibility requires friend request approval, can extend co-authoring invitations, provided they are already connected with the invitee on the platform. After uploading the Reel, Post, or Carousel, it is then distributed to the followers of each contributor and is displayed on their respective profiles.

Musical Carousels

The app will also let you add music to Carousels now and Instagram’s music library will soon expand its accessibility to additional countries over the upcoming weeks. Additionally, a collaborative initiative between Instagram and Spotify is set to launch a new feature named the “Reels Music Chart” in Mexico and Brazil. This collaboration enables Spotify users to listen to the 50 most popular songs featured in Instagram Reels.

New ‘Add Yours’ Button

Instead of simply sharing content for their followers to passively consume, users can now craft interactive Reels utilizing an “Add Yours” sticker. This innovative feature permits followers to actively engage with challenges and prompts presented by influencers, who have the option to spotlight them. Once chosen, the follower’s Reel can be viewed by other Instagram users, provided their account is designated as public.

If you don’t have these features already, it should not be long before they become available on your device.

