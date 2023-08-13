Cyberattack Threat Looms Over Pakistan’s Independence Day Celebrations

Hostile elements may launch a cyberattack on the occasion of Independence Day i.e. 14th August 2023 for disruption of services and defacement to tarnish the global image of Pakistan, warned the National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB).

The Board has issued an advisory, “Prevention against Website Compromise on the Eve of National Days” which noted that hostile elements/state-sponsored malicious actors typically target government departments/ ministries and defense sector websites on the eve of the National Days for disruption of services and defacement to tarnish the global image of Pakistan.

It is likely that hostile elements may launch a cyberattack on the occasion of Independence Day i.e. 14th August, 2023.

Accordingly, an advisory is being sent to sensitize website administrators and Service Providers to take additional security precautions (such as web server hardening, traffic/ integrity monitoring etc) to avoid possible website defacement/ hacking attempts.

NTISB has issued 47 advisories in 2023 so far with respect to cyber-attacks, hacking, fraudulent/fake email etc, and protection guidelines for individuals, government employees as well as websites.

Further NTISB noted that web server administrators should be made mindful of cyber security guidelines including;