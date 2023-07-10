IT Ministry to Give Advanced Cybersecurity Training to Government Employees

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has decided to conduct advanced-level cybersecurity training for government employees.

Sources in MoITT told ProPakistani, this cyber security training shall be executed in collaboration with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Ignite National Technology Fund.

ALSO READ Election Commission Issues Cyber Security Alert After Ransomware Attack

According to the sources, due to increasing threats of cyber security and increasing cyber-attacks, it has been decided to train government employees. During this training, government employees will be informed about precautionary measures to avoid cyber-attacks. Under this program administrators in government offices will be given advanced-level training on the prevention of cyber-attacks.

According to MoITT Officials, on the direction of the Prime Minister’s Office, one basic level of training was conducted by the Ministry of IT and Telecom in 2022. That basic level training session was conducted at NITB for nominated focal persons of ministries and departments. Another training session was conducted by the National Telecommunication and Information Security Board (NTISB) in January 2023.

According to the officials, compared to previous years, cyber-attacks on government institutions have increased.

Hackers have also changed their methods and are now using different techniques to attack organizations. In such a situation, there is a need to increase the capacity of government institutions and train government employees.

ALSO READ Pakistani Scientist Takes Third Place in International Innovation Award 2023

IT Ministry officials say that the Cabinet Division issues periodic advisories regarding cyber threats and cyber-attacks. Government agencies and employees are also asked to take precautions to avoid these attacks. Advanced-level training will be given to government employees under this project so that they can align themselves with the requirements of the time.