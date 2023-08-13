Shaheen Afridi Set to Join Desert Vipers for ILT20

Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to star in ILT20 for Desert Vipers which is owned by Manchester United FC owners, The Glazers.

Desert Vipers have roped in star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20). The league will be staged in the UAE by the start of the next year.

The deal has been signed after Shaheen Shah Afridi got the green light to play in ILT20 for a week, amid his busy schedule with the national team. The star pacer will feature for the Desert Vipers for a short span prior to the commencement of the Pakistan Super League.

It is interesting to note that Desert Vipers are owned by the same people who own Manchester United Football Club, The Glazers. Unlike the other teams in ILT20, they are not owned by IPL teams.

As fans count down to the tournament, Afridi’s new partnership with the Desert Vipers adds a lot of anticipation. His powerful bowling and energetic playing style are expected to bring an exciting boost to the team.