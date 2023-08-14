Superstar Usama Mir Takes The Hundred by Storm Yet Again

Usama Mir, the talented leg-spinner representing Manchester Originals, continues to captivate fans in England’s vibrant The Hundred cricket tournament. Following his stellar performance in the Vitality Blast, Mir’s recent feat in The Hundred has left everyone awestruck with his skills, not just with the ball but with the bat.

During last evening’s clash against Northern Superchargers, Mir exhibited sheer brilliance on the pitch, claiming an impressive four wickets for just 19 runs in his quota of 20 balls. His guile and strategic prowess were on full display as he spun a web around the opposition’s batting lineup.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Squads for Asia Cup and Afghanistan Series Announced

USAMA MIR 😲 Two wickets in 3 balls 🙌#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/WgMWXXBVgU — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 13, 2023

Mir’s contributions have been nothing short of extraordinary. With six wickets already under his belt in just four innings, he boasts an outstanding average of 15.66. His ability to consistently deliver impactful performances has undoubtedly bolstered Originals’ campaign in the 100-ball tournament. The Originals are currently placed 4th in the points table after five matches after having won and lost two each with one game ending in no result.

In a recent faceoff against Northern Superchargers, Mir’s heroics played a pivotal role in securing a win for Manchester Originals.

ALSO READ Here is the Star-Studded Commentary Panel for Asia Cup 2023

The team won by a massive 40-run margin, thanks to both Mir’s individual brilliance and the collective prowess of the Originals squad.