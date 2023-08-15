Emergency Flood Alert Issued for Chenab River Nullahs

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab has issued a flood warning for the tributaries of the Chenab River due to potential moderate flooding. PDMA spokesperson indicated that the dams on India’s Sutlej and Beas rivers are presently at full capacity.

Given the probability of rainfall in the upper catchment areas of these rivers, India might release surplus water from their reservoirs. Within the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in the catchment regions of major rivers, and monsoon rains are projected to persist until 23 August.

Areas at risk of flooding include Ganda Singh Wala along the Sutlej River and low-lying regions. PDMA has notified Divisional Commissioners and district administrations about the impending flood risk.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts additional monsoon showers in the upper country regions while cautioning that moderate to heavy precipitation could result in increased water flow in local nullahs and streams across various areas, including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.