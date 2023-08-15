Pakistan’s First FoodAg Expo Secures Export Orders of $410 Million

Pakistan’s inaugural 1st International Food and Agriculture Exhibition-FoodAg-2023, hosted by Trade and Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) concluded recently.

The event witnessed $410 million worth of deals and the signing of 10 MoUs, bringing together more than 221 exporters who showcased over 500 high-quality products to the world.

An estimated 600+ international buyers hailing from 60 countries attended the conference with major participation from China. Attendees included renowned international brands including Nico Food, Diamond Star, and Zensho Trading from Japan, as well as Germany’s Metro, Amazon, and Hello Fresh, and Iran’s Vitana Food and Shana Food. The B2B meetings, numbering over 5,000, culminated in successful business deals worth $410 million.

More than 1000 participants attended the one-day investment conference which also included 26 meetings with regulators to ease the non-tariff barriers and increase access to Pakistani products. In addition to providing a platform for commerce, the event spotlighted Pakistan’s regulatory entities such as the Department of Plant Protection, Animal Quarantine Department, Marine Fisheries Department, and IPO, aiming to bolster safety standards.

The conference facilitated high-level interactions with delegations from a range of countries, including China, Tajikistan, Turkey, Japan, ASEAN nations, the USA, Senegal, Kenya, Rwanda, Poland, Germany, Italy, Russia, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka. These discussions delved into bilateral trade intricacies and potential, striving to address mutual challenges and augment trade ties.

Among the event’s noteworthy highlights was the three-day Global Cuisine showcase featuring culinary artists from around the world preparing delectable dishes using Pakistani ingredients, thereby adding an enriching dimension to the exhibition.