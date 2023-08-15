Emirates Announces More Flights on London Route

Emirates, Dubai’s flagship airline, announced on Tuesday that it will be increasing the number of flights to London Heathrow.

From 31 October 2023 to 30 March 2024, the airline will be adding five more flights per week, giving people more travel options.

ALSO READ PCB Warns Cricketers Playing in the US Without NOC

Currently, Emirates has six flights daily to Heathrow using its A380 planes. The newly-announced extra flights, scheduled from Tuesday to Saturday, will be on the spacious Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

With this increase in flights, the airline aims to handle the expected spike in travelers during the winter season.

Emirates’ UK Service

Emirates currently operates 126 weekly flights to the UK.

It offers multiple daily flights to major cities such as London, Manchester, and Birmingham.

A380 flights to Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, and London Gatwick have recently been resumed and increased.

In total, Emirates has connections to more than 140 locations across six continents.

ALSO READ Oppo Phones are Getting a Siri Like Smart Assistant Powered by ‘AndesGPT’

For travelers, the UK has become a hot spot again, especially during the summer. Heathrow Airport seems more ready now for the crowd compared to the hectic scenes last year.

The UK visa wait time has been reduced to just 15 days, which is a significant improvement over the seven-month wait that many people faced in the summer 2022.