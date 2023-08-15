Oppo Phones are Getting a Siri Like Smart Assistant Powered by ‘AndesGPT’

Oppo is joining the AI assistant hype train with its new Xiao Bu Assistant, a new experimental AI feature based on the company’s self-made large language model, AndesGPT.

The revamped Xiao Bu Assistant introduces a significant leap in AI conversation technology, featuring heightened semantic comprehension, content generation from text prompts, and enhanced summarization proficiencies.

What is AndestGPT?

At the core of the upgraded Xiao Bu Assistant lies AndesGPT, a robust language model crafted by Oppo’s Andes Intelligent Cloud team. Operating within a hybrid cloud framework, AndesGPT has undergone two years of development, evolving from a sequence of self-designed models starting with Obert, each varying in complexity and performance capabilities.

The Obert models boasted parameters ranging from one hundred million to one billion, achieving notable recognition – temporarily clinching the fifth position in the Chinese language understanding benchmark CLUE1.1 and securing the top spot in the large-scale knowledge graph question-answering KgCLUE1.0 leaderboard.

AndesGPT advances from the foundation established by the Obert model, integrating a range of essential technologies that contribute to its distinctive attributes. These encompass ongoing assimilation of insights from Chinese dialogues, precision-tuning through instruction, integration of reinforcement learning guided by human feedback, and the augmentation of the knowledge reservoir.

Leveraging the substantial research and developmental efforts invested in the Obert models, Oppo has achieved the creation of a conversational assistant that is more sophisticated, contextually attuned, and adept at delivering responsive interactions.

Oppo’s decision falls in line with the prevailing trajectory in the tech sector, wherein AI integration is progressively evolving into a standard practice, mirroring the moves made by other companies such as Huawei and Xiaomi.