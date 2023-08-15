PCB Warns Cricketers Playing in the US Without NOC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to take action against those national cricketers who play in the United States of America without permission.

According to the details, the cricket board has sent show-cause notices to players who play in the US without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from PCB.

Players like Sohaib Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal, Aarish Ali, Hussain Talat, Ali Shafiq, and Amad Butt participated in the Houston Open Tournament without obtaining NOCs.

Other notable players in the same tournament include Usman Shanwari, Umaid Asif, Zeeshan Ashraf, Saif Badar, Mukhtar Ahmed, and Nauman Anwar.

Similarly, participants in the ongoing Minor League, including Salman Irshad, Mussadiq Ahmed, Imran Khan Junior, Ali Nasir, and Hussain Talat, also have no NOC.

PCB has only issued NOCs to Fawad Alam, Hassan Khan, Asif Mahmood, Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, and Anwar Ali for the Minor League in the states.

Last week, it was reported that middle-order batter Fawad Alam had decided to shift to the United States of America and embark on a new cricketing journey.

However, a day later, the left-hander refuted retirement rumors, reaffirming his commitment to international cricket with the national team.