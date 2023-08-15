Outgoing Sindh Chief Minister Launches Karachi Safe City Project

Sindh’s Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah marked his departure from office by unveiling the Karachi Safe City Project, which aims to bolster safety and security in the city. The soft launch took place a day prior to the conclusion of his five-year term.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the Integrated C5ISR-based Safe City Project held at the CM House, CM Shah expressed his honor in launching the project before vacating his position. The C5ISR acronym represents command, control, communication, computer, cyber security, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

The CM highlighted the project’s significance as a testament to the foresight and commitment of the Sindh government. He praised the efforts of the Sindh Safe Cities Authority’s board, director general, and the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) in transforming the project into reality.

CM Shah emphasized that the Karachi Safe City Project embodies the collective aspirations of the city’s residents for a safer environment. Despite the challenges posed by Karachi’s rapid growth, Shah underlined the government’s responsibility to ensure citizens’ safety, positioning the project as a stride toward this objective.

He lauded its potential to enhance law enforcement capabilities, expedite emergency responses, and deter criminal activities. He noted that the integrated approach aligned with the government’s commitment to cultivating a prosperous and secure urban landscape. Shah expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders and appealed to them to maintain project timeliness and quality.