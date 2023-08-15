5 Injured as Lightening Strikes Police Station in Attock

Five police officers were hurt when the Attock Khurd police station building collapsed after being struck by lightning.

The lightning was so strong that a part of the building broke and fell down, trapping the officers underneath the debris.

During a storm, the lightning hit the police station, hurting five officers who were stuck in the rubble. The storm had dark clouds and lightning in the sky. There was a loud noise and a bright flash of lightning that hit the police station.

Rescue teams and local authorities quickly went to help at the place of the accident. The injured officers were taken to the hospital in bad condition.

Because of the strong lightning, the cars parked at the police station also caught fire. Firefighters, who were already there for the building collapse, had to stop the fires in the cars.

At first, people thought there might have been an explosion because the building fell down so suddenly and badly.

So, the bomb disposal squad was called to find out why the building fell. But later, they found out that it was because of the lightning that hit the building.