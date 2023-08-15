Shahid Afridi Likely to Take Charge as a Minister in Caretaker Govt

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, is likely to be appointed as a federal minister in the caretaker setup till the next general elections.

According to media reports, the name of the former all-rounder is under consideration for the appointment of an important portfolio as a caretaker minister.

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took oath as the caretaker Prime Minister on 14 August after the tenure of the National Assembly came to an end.

The 52-year-old Balochistan-born Senator was sworn in yesterday by President Arif Alvi on Independence Day in a ceremony to guide the country through to an election.