Shahid Afridi Likely to Take Charge as a Minister in Caretaker Govt

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 15, 2023 | 1:05 pm

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, is likely to be appointed as a federal minister in the caretaker setup till the next general elections.

According to media reports, the name of the former all-rounder is under consideration for the appointment of an important portfolio as a caretaker minister.

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took oath as the caretaker Prime Minister on 14 August after the tenure of the National Assembly came to an end.

The 52-year-old Balochistan-born Senator was sworn in yesterday by President Arif Alvi on Independence Day in a ceremony to guide the country through to an election.

>