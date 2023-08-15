Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Fans Slam PCB’s Political Bias for Excluding Imran Khan in Independence Day Video

By Saad Nasir | Published Aug 15, 2023 | 12:17 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finds itself at the center of a major controversy as it faces backlash for the omission of former captain, Imran Khan, from a celebratory video commemorating Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day.

The exclusion of Imran Khan, an iconic figure both on the cricket field and in politics, has ignited a storm of criticism, with fans accusing the PCB of yielding to political pressure.

Imran Khan, a cricketing icon, led Pakistan to a historic victory in the 1992 ODI World Cup – an achievement that remains a cornerstone of the nation’s cricket history. Regarded as one of the finest cricketers in history, Khan’s omission from the tribute video has left supporters perplexed and disheartened.

Passionate cricket fans on social media have condemned the PCB’s action, citing it as a form of political victimization. Many fans contend that the exclusion stems from the strained relations between Imran Khan and the government.

Imran Khan’s cricketing achievements are deeply etched in Pakistan’s cricketing history. As the sole Pakistani captain to lift the coveted ODI World Cup, Khan’s absence from the tribute video appears to have struck a nerve among admirers who view his cricketing achievements as integral to Pakistan’s sporting legacy.

Furthermore, the video also ignored the achievements of Pakistan’s women’s team. The video only displayed one achievement of the women’s team and that too only for a couple of seconds. The likes of Sana Mir, Bismah Maroof, and Kiran Baloch, who have been some of the best performers for Pakistan over the years, were also ignored in the video.

Pakistan’s remarkable milestone of becoming the number one Test team under Misbah-ul-Haq in 2016 also failed to feature in the World Cup while a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka in Tests and winning the emerging Asia Cup were included instead.

To add salt to the wounds of the Pakistan cricket fans, the video montage shows former PM Benazir Bhutto handing over the World Cup winners trophy to Sri Lanka in 1996 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, and Pakistan’s first captain, Abdul Hafeez Kardar sitting with former PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, which left the fans fuming as it had nothing to do with Pakistan cricket’s achievement but rather displayed a clear bias by Zaka Ashraf, who was appointed by the PPP.

>