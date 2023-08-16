Another Scare for Pakistan as Faheem Ashraf Suffers Leg Injury

Pakistan has suffered another injury scare as renowned all-rounder, Faheem Ashraf, was struck by a swift shot during the ongoing practice session in Lahore, injuring his left leg ahead of a crucial season.

The incident occurred today as Faheem honed his bowling skills on the practice pitch, with a powerful shot from teammate, Salman Ali Agha, hitting his leg.

The star all-rounder, visibly uncomfortable, left the bowling crease and received immediate medical attention with the support of the team physiotherapist.

According to media reports, the team management has assured that the injury to the right-arm all-rounder is not severe and has prioritized his well-being.

It is pertinent to mention here that Faheem Ashraf is part of the 18-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup 2023.

Earlier, Pakistan’s pace spearhead, Naseem Shah was also rumored to be injured during the Lanka Premier League (LPL), but he himself confirmed that he is match ready and decided to skip the match citing workload management.

The Babar Azam-led side will play three ODIs against Afghanistan this month before kicking off their Asia Cup campaign against Nepal in Multan on 30 August.

It is important to note that the Men in Green will fly to Sri Lanka on 17 August, where they will participate in a three-day preparatory camp in Hambantota.